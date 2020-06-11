Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 11, 2020)

- Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, New York (HQ0727-16-D-0001);

- BAE Systems Information and Electronics, Nashua, New Hampshire (HQ0727-16-D-0002);

- General Dynamics Mission Systems, Bloomington, Minnesota (HQ0727-16-D-0003);

- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland (HQ0727-16-D-0004);

- Cobham Advanced Electronics Solutions Inc., Lansdale, Pennsylvania (HQ0727-16-D-0005);

- Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California (HQ0727-16-D-0006);

- The Boeing Co., Hazelwood, Missouri (HQ0727-16-D-0007); and

- Honeywell International Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (HQ0727-16-D-0008),



are being awarded a maximum $10,271,000,000 modification on existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, Advanced Technology Support Program IV (ATSP4) contracts.



The modification raises the ceiling on the current ATSP4 contracts from $7,200,000,000 to $17,471,000,000.



ATSP4 are multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts for engineering services designed to resolve problems with obsolete, unreliable, unmaintainable, underperforming, or incapable electronics hardware and software through development of advanced technology insertions and applications to meet the requirements of the Department of Defense for a quick reaction capability.



With all options exercised, the ordering period goes until March 31, 2026. The contracts were competitively procured via a February 2015 solicitation resulting in nine proposals and eight awards.



No funds are being obligated on award. Funding will occur through individual task orders.



The Defense Microelectronics Activity, McClellan, California, is the contracting activity.



