Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 11, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $31,065,000 for a not-to-exceed, undefinitized contract modification (P00006) to previously issued order 0097 against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides supplier non-recurring engineering, development of design documentation and the creation of modification instructions for the developmental test fleet in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (85%); and Fort Worth, Texas (15%).



These efforts will support service life extensions and enable the developmental test fleet to maintain currency with delivered technology.



Work is expected to be complete by February 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,698,820; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,698,820 and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,602,360 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



