Chinese Mainland Slams US Military Aircraft's Flight Over Taiwan Island

(Source: Global Times; issued June 12, 2020)

Chinese mainland authorities on Thursday slammed the US for sending a military transport aircraft over the island of Taiwan, saying that all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.



The statements came after a US C-40 military transport aircraft on Tuesday morning made a flyover along the west coastline of Taiwan, a move that was "approved," Taiwan's defense authority said on Tuesday.



Also on Tuesday morning, a group of Su-30 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) briefly entered the southwestern "airspace" of Taiwan island, according to Taiwan's defense authority. This move is widely interpreted as a counter by the Chinese mainland to the provocative US action.



The US action seriously violated international law and basic norms in international relations, and the Chinese side seriously condemns and is resolutely against this, Hua Chunying, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a regular press conference.



"We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three joint communiqués between China and the US, and immediately stop this kind of illegal and provocative moves," Hua said, noting that the Chinese side will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.



The US military aircraft's flight over Taiwan was an illegal and serious provocative act, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said in a statement on Thursday



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities on the island colluded with foreign forces to violate China's sovereignty and security, actively sabotaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and brought calamity to safety and the well-being of people on the island, Zhu said.



"We solemnly warn DPP authorities, as they should not misjudge the situation, not underestimate the Chinese people's strong will and firm determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and should stop the said actions at once," Zhu said.



The Chinese Ministry of National Defense or the PLA has not yet released a statement on the incident as of press time.



-ends-



