The Le Téméraire / M51 SNLE Weapon System Validated Under Operational Conditions

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued June 12, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

This morning’s launch of a M51 nuclear missile from Le Téméraire, the fourth and final nuclear missile submarine operated by France’s naval deterrent force, has finally qualified the entire SSBN flotilla to operate the new missile. (FR Navy photo)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, expressed her great satisfaction after the successful June 12, 2020 launch of an M51 strategic ballistic missile by the nuclear-powered missile submarine Le Téméraire from Audierne Bay in the Finistère.The Minister sent her warmest congratulations to all the women and men of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the French Atomic Energy and Alternative Energy Commission (CEA) and the companies that have worked for its success.The missile was tracked throughout its flight phase by radar. The targeted zone is located in the North Atlantic, several hundred kilometers from any coast.This test was carried out without a nuclear warhead and in strict compliance with France's international commitments.This launch validates the operational capability of the Le Téméraire submarine’s global weapon system and once again demonstrates the high technological excellence that French industries have attained in this field.The M51 missile is now operational on all nuclear-powered missile submarines in service.-ends-