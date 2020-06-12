The Minister sent her warmest congratulations to all the women and men of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the French Atomic Energy and Alternative Energy Commission (CEA) and the companies that have worked for its success.
The missile was tracked throughout its flight phase by radar. The targeted zone is located in the North Atlantic, several hundred kilometers from any coast.
This test was carried out without a nuclear warhead and in strict compliance with France's international commitments.
This launch validates the operational capability of the Le Téméraire submarine’s global weapon system and once again demonstrates the high technological excellence that French industries have attained in this field.
The M51 missile is now operational on all nuclear-powered missile submarines in service.
Bravo Zulu à tous les marins de la FOST, force océanique stratégique, et au cercle encore plus vaste des marins de toutes les forces, qui ont directement contribué à ce succès ! https://t.co/XnyZuLq9Cz pic.twitter.com/wkFmhOORnu— Chef d'état-major de la Marine (@amiralPrazuck) June 12, 2020
Le #missile a été suivi tout au long de son vol par les moyens du centre d’expertise DGA Essais de missiles, dont le navire d’essais et de mesures Monge opéré par la @MarineNationale https://t.co/Kvg3kBeFKe pic.twitter.com/ZWMSEK3XEP— Direction générale de l'armement (@DGA) June 12, 2020
-ends-