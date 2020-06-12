US Senate Committee Authorizes $9.1 Bn for 95 Lockheed F-35 Jets

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted June 12, 2020)

Just found this slide from six years ago.



Lockheed predicted F-35As delivered this year would cost $55-60M in FY12$ (~$62-68M today).



Actual price: $82.4M.



Also predicted deliveries would be about 180, but the actual is 141 (although COVID impact may lower that to 117-124). pic.twitter.com/yHmy0ShcUC — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) June 12, 2020

PARIS --- The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday released its version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizing the purchase of 95 Lockheed F-35 fighters at a cost of $9.1 billion in FY2021.The 95 aircraft are 14 more than requested by the Pentagon. The committee also authorized the US Air Force to keep six F-35As originally built for Turkey but never delivered, which further increases to 101 the number of F-35s that the Pentagon will order in FY2021.The NDAA is an annual bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, and must be reconciled with a similar document produced by the House Armed Services Committee before it can become law.This is the NDAA’s precise wording on the F-35 program as approved by the Senate Committee:The NDAAThe unit costs extrapolated between parenthesis above are substantially higher than those claimed by Lockheed Martin, which continues to claim unit costs of less than $80 million.They are also nearly double those projected by Lockheed as recently as six years ago, as demonstrated here:-ends-