U.S., U.K., France Strengthen Partnership During Virtual Trilateral Maritime Talks

(Source: US Navy; issued June 12, 2020)

A French Dassault Rafale M fighter jet launches from the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) while conducting operations in the Mediterranean Sea (US Navy photo)

WASHINGTON --- Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, First Sea Lord, United Kingdom Royal Navy Adm. Tony Radakin, and Chief of Naval Staff, Adm. Christophe Prazuck, French Navy, conducted a trilateral maritime discussion, June 12.



Despite travel limitation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three heads of navy conducted their previously planned engagement via video teleconference. The discussion was aimed at advancing warfighting interoperability and deepening cooperation between the three NATO allies.



“Together, with my British and French counterparts, we reaffirm our commitment to our global partnership and responsibility to a free and open maritime commons,” said Gilday. “Through continued dialogue and shared lessons learned, we are strengthening our forces’ interoperability and collective ability in upholding a rules-based international order at sea.”



This virtual engagement included a discussion of shared maritime security issues and areas to expand multilateral cooperation at sea, which remains a foundation for security, stability, and prosperity.



“I am delighted to have had the opportunity to take part in these discussions. The long-standing friendship between our three countries is extremely important, and our relationship continues to deepen as we work ever more closely together,” said Radakin. “These talks allow us to learn from one another, improve our interoperability and strengthen our collaboration, both as navies and as nations.”



Together, the three leaders reaffirmed the close relationship between the allied navies based on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to upholding a rules-based international order.



“Our trilateral cooperation has been the decisive factor that has enabled us to fight and win, together, in all major world conflicts for more than a century,” said Prazuck. “It remains the cornerstone of our high-end defensive capabilities.”



As part of the trilateral maritime initiative, the three navies are conducting a trilateral wargaming series, with the first event led by the U.S. Navy in 2019. The Royal Navy will host the upcoming wargame in 2020 and France will host the subsequent event in 2021.



