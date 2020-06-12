Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 12, 2020)

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $37,442,009 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Blackjack program, Phase 2.



This contract provides for the research, development, and demonstration of an Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) payload for Blackjack. Raytheon will complete design, fabricate, test, and deliver in quantity space-flight ready OPIR payloads capable of integrating with multiple Blackjack buses and Pit Boss subsystem supporting an on-orbit constellation level demonstration.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, with an estimated completion date of April 2023. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $24,934,144; and fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement, HR001118S0032.



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001120C0096).



-ends-



