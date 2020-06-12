Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 12, 2020)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $24,570,275 definitized, fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (PZ0011) to contract FA2103-18-C-0061 for the B61-12 Life Extension Program.



The contract modification is to definitize contract action for Lot One and Lot Two. Work will be performed in Saint Charles, Missouri, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022.



Fiscal 2019 ammunition procurement funds in the amount of $72,091,114; and 2020 ammunition procurement funds in the amount of $19,545,218 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $148,572,879.



Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



