Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 12, 2020)

Advanced Technology International, Summerville, South Carolina, was awarded an ‘Other Transaction Authority’ agreement with a ceiling of $180,752,982 for enhanced technology maturation and risk reduction for Precision Strike Missile.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; and Summerville, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2021.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $180,752,982 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-18-9-1008).



