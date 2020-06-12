Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 12, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $183,815,073 modification (P00096) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0003).



This modification incorporates additional operation, security and technical services in support of the F-35 Lightning II program for the Republic of Korea.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by January 2021.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $183,815,073 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



