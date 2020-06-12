Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 12, 2020)

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $202,600,272 definitive contract for F-15 sustainment. The estimated value of the options is $112,670,298.



This contract provides support for the APG 82(V)1 radar modernization program depot activation in support of the Air Force. These services will include the engineering services required to support depot activation.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California; Forest, Mississippi; and McKinney, Texas. Work is expected to complete Dec. 11, 2024.



This award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $89,929,974 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8505-20-C-0001).



