Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation Announces New Operation Plan and Executive Changes for the 2020 Fiscal Year

(Source: Mitsubishi Aircraft; issued June 15, 2020)

NAGOYA, Japan --- Today, Mitsubishi Aircraft announced personnel changes as well as a new operational plan brought about by the significant changes in the aviation industry and the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.



In order for Mitsubishi Aircraft to weather the current crisis, the company had to reorganize priorities and shift its focus from development to perseverance and determination. This new, harsh business environment necessitated the development of a new operating plan for this fiscal year that included resizing its organization so that Mitsubishi Aircraft may endure and emerge from this crisis.



The company’s priority will be on obtaining type certification for the SpaceJet M90. In order to maximize the efficiency of type certification flight tests in the future, this fiscal year, Mitsubishi Aircraft will focus on re-organizing, improving the current design at the aircraft-level, and validating data earned by over 3,900 hours of flight test.



To achieve the above organizational changes and operational plan, Mitsubishi Aircraft President Takaoki Niwa will continue to manage the overall business of the company. As before, Keisuke Masutani, Director of the Board, will continue to assist with corporate management, and Hiroyuki Tatsuoka, Director of the Board, will support the overall development and technology.



With regard to aircraft design and type certification, Yasuhiko Kawaguchi, who has 35 years of design experience at MHI and Mitsubishi Aircraft and played a central role in flight tests in the United States, will be the Executive Chief Engineer.



Throughout the reorganization, the company has focused on retaining the global experience and expertise it has developed over the last few years. As for other positions in the new organization, personnel capable of playing an active role on a global basis will be assigned.



In order to contribute to the development of the aviation industry in Japan and to develop Japan's first commercial jet, Mitsubishi Aircraft will focus on certification and will continue to move forward.



-ends-



