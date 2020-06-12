RAF Deployment in Mali Has Extended

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued June 12, 2020)

UK continues to support French counter-terrorism operations in Africa.



The RAF deployment in Mali has today been extended following a UK Government announcement. The ongoing mission is to support the French counter-terrorism operation in the Sahel region of West Africa. Currently the RAF has three Chinook CH-47 Helicopters and 100 personnel based in Gao, Mali and they will be continuing to work with the French Armed Forces.Personnel from RAF Odiham have been deployed in non-combat roles in Mali since 2018, with the aircraft contributing a unique logistical capability to the French-led operation. The Chinooks and aircrew allow French troops to cover a much larger field of operations, by moving personnel to the French bases spread across Mali, eliminating the need for dangerous road moves, and helping to move vital support equipment to strategic locations.