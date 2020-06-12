Personnel from RAF Odiham have been deployed in non-combat roles in Mali since 2018, with the aircraft contributing a unique logistical capability to the French-led operation. The Chinooks and aircrew allow French troops to cover a much larger field of operations, by moving personnel to the French bases spread across Mali, eliminating the need for dangerous road moves, and helping to move vital support equipment to strategic locations.
UK continues to support French counter-terrorism operations in Africa.
