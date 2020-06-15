Leonardo Further Consolidates Its Positioning In the Space Sector, Increasing Its Stake in Avio

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 15, 2020)

ROME --- Leonardo announces the conclusion of the transactions aimed at purchasing 988,475 Avio’s shares. Following the transactions, Leonardo increases its stake in Avio by 3.75%, reaching 29.63% of the share capital.



The transactions, carried out in the market, have been concluded on the 29th of May for a total price of ca. € 14 million.



The transaction is a further consolidation of Leonardo’s role as industrial partner in Avio and Leonardo’s positioning in the relevant, strategic and growing Space business, mainly in the launcher segment, also thanks to the significant italian contribution to European collaboration programmes.



-ends-



