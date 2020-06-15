48th Fighter Wing Downed Aircraft, Pilot Found Deceased

(Source: US Air Forces Europe; issued June 15, 2020)

RAF LAKENHEATH, United Kingdom --- One pilot was killed when their U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 9:40 a.m. (BST) June 15, in the North Sea.



The name of the deceased pilot is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.



The aircraft, from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board at the time of the crash. U.K. search and rescue were called to support.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.



-ends-



