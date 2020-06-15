Safran Helicopter Engines Extends Contract with RUAG

(Source: RUAG; issued June 15, 2020)

RUAG and Safran Helicopter Engines have extended until 2021 their contract for maintenance of the fuel control units of the Makila engine powering the Super Puma helicopter.



Close partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Safran Helicopter Engines enable RUAG to have a constant availability of resources to provide high-quality services and thus ensure the performance of helicopters.



RUAG carries out regular maintenance work on the Super Puma helicopters and its components. In addition to the Swiss Air Force, customers include foreign military units and civilian clients. The twin-engine Super Puma is powered by the Makila 1A1, manufactured by Safran Helicopter Engines, the world's leading manufacturer of helicopter engines. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.



In order to ensure the reliability of the engines, regular maintenance work is essential. RUAG is one of the world's leading service providers for the Super Puma helicopter type. With over 60 years of experience, RUAG delivers added value to the safety and performance of selected civil and military helicopters.



The close cooperation between RUAG and Safran Helicopter Engines has existed for many years. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) approved service centre, RUAG's Lodrino site regularly processes fuel control units for Makila 1A1 engines. The contract between the engine manufacturer and RUAG has now been extended for the existing year and the upcoming year 2021.



RUAG maintains close and long-term relationships with various OEMs. This enables RUAG to guarantee a constant availability of resources to provide high-quality services. «We appreciate the reliable and transparent cooperation with Safran Helicopter Engines», explains Max Grob, Business Development Manager Propeller Aircraft & UAV, RUAG Ltd. «Such partnerships help us to continuously expand our know-how and ensure our performance and reliability towards the Swiss Air Force and other customers».



