DULLES, Va.--- Northrop Grumman Corp. has been selected by Intelsat to build two C-band satellites that will operate in the upper portion of the C-band spectrum, a range of wireless radio frequencies that is used for critical telecommunications and data connectivity around the world.



This award supports the Federal Communication Commission’s order to make the lower portion of the C-band spectrum available to mobile network operators to further the rollout of critical 5G services.



These satellites, Galaxy 33 (G-33) and Galaxy 34 (G-34), will be based on Northrop Grumman’s flight proven GEOStar platform. Northrop Grumman has previously built 11 GEO communications satellites for Intelsat and more than 40 GEOStar spacecraft overall.



“This award expands our long-standing relationship with Intelsat and reflects their continued confidence in our innovative and reliable space systems,” said Amer Khouri, vice president, communication missions, Northrop Grumman. “Coming on the heels of our successful pioneering Mission Extension Vehicle operations, we are now in advanced preparations to launch the Galaxy 30 and MEV-2 satellites for Intelsat later this summer.”



“Intelsat is proud to collaborate with our trusted partner Northrop Grumman on these C-band satellite builds,” said Intelsat Chief Services Office Mike DeMarco. “Earlier this year, we celebrated an historic first in-orbit docking with their innovative MEV-1 and our Intelsat 901 satellite, and we’re now actively preparing to launch the Northrop Grumman-built Galaxy 30 and MEV-2, which will share a ride to space later this summer. We look forward to these upcoming milestones, and to many more years of productive partnership.”



The C-band satellites are set to launch in the summer of 2022.





