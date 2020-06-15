MQ-9 Reaper Aircraft Arrive in Estonia

(Source: US Air Force; issued June 15, 2020)

In cooperation with the Estonian government and in support of our Baltic region allies and partner nations, U.S. Air Forces in Europe has temporarily relocated MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, personnel and support equipment assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2 to Amari Air Base, Estonia.



The aircraft will support Air, Land and Maritime Domain Awareness by leveraging the MQ-9’s inherent multi-role capabilities and support RPA Agile Combat Employment concepts.



The MQ-9 Reaper aircraft are temporarily moving from Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, while Miroslawiec AB's runway is under construction.



The aircraft have been operating out of Poland since May 2018. The operations aim to promote stability and security within the region and strengthen relationships with NATO allies and other European partners.



-ends-



