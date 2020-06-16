SAIC Wins $2.9 Billion U.S. Army Contract for Broad Array of Software Development and Maintenance Services

(Source: SAIC; issued June 16, 2020)

RESTON, Va. --- Science Applications International Corp. won a $2.9 billion contract to continue mission engineering, integration, software development, and other lifecycle support to the U.S. Army.



Under the potential five-year task order, SAIC will continue to develop and integrate advanced technologies throughout the lifecycle, including software development and maintenance. Applications include air and ballistic missile defense, fire support, close combat, manned and unmanned aviation, command, control and communications, interoperability, intelligence/surveillance, and automatic test equipment.



Work under the task order will support the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center, Systems Simulation, Software and Integration Directorate. Work previously performed as part two General Services Administration’s (GSA’s) OASIS professional services contracts, Battlefield Systems Engineering Services (BSES) and Strategic Systems Engineering Services (SSES), will now operate under GSA’s OASIS Software Life Cycle Development contract.



“This task order award represents a continuation of our successful work on the BSES contract that has spanned several years. SAIC and our teammates will ensure that critical technology lifecycle requirements are met in order to advance the Army’s mission,” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Defense Systems Group. “Our support directly impacts the productivity and success of U.S. soldiers, Department of Defense partners, other federal government agencies, cooperative research and development/education agreement partners, and foreign military sales.”



As part of the task order, SAIC will specifically support lifecycle activities necessary to define concepts and requirements, while also plan, manage, develop, sustain, modify, improve, test, train, field, and retire systems and system computer resources in a time frame necessary to meet customer needs.





SAIC is a technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.



-ends-



