NATO: Air Policing Northern Lightning II Mission Kicks Off in Iceland

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued June 10, 2020)

KEFLAVIK, Iceland --- Deployment of Italian Air Force JSF aircraft at Keflavik (Iceland) Air Base completed



The Italian Air Force 32nd Wing- Amendola F-35A aircraft redeployment at Keflavik (Iceland) Air Base is now complete. The aircraft will operate to safeguard the integrity of NATO air space.



The Italian aircraft will take part in NATO Air Policing Operation "Northern Lightning II" in Iceland, a country that has no air defence capabilities of its own.



The operation will last approximately two months. This is a coming back for the Italian aircraft after their deployment in Iceland in September/October 2019, within the framework of NATO Operation Air Policing Northern Lightning.



