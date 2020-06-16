Jamaica Flexes Crime-Fighting Muscle by Boosting Fleet of Thales Bushmaster Protected Vehicles

The Jamaica Defense Force’s order for six additional Thales Bushmaster Protected Vehicles is intended to boost its crime-fighting operations; three will be in troop carrier configurations and three ambulance versions. (Thales photo)

The Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) has bolstered and upgraded its fleet of Thales Bushmaster Protected Vehicles. The purchase of 6 additional Bushmasters, 3 troops carrier and 3 ambulance versions, brings its fleet to 18, significantly strengthening the JDF’s ability to fight crime while simultaneously keeping its soldiers protected and comfortable. This substantial purchase confirms the Bushmaster’s outstanding performance in JDF services over the past five years.



The Bushmaster is an 11-tonne, 4x4 blast and ballistic protected mobility vehicle with a 4-tonne payload. This multifaceted, combat proven vehicle is specially designed to protect and transport up to ten people in extreme environments and hostile territory. The Bushmaster saves lives on and off- road, providing an excellent balance of protection, mobility, space and cost that is well proven in service to many nations around the world.



The new vehicles for Jamaica offer special features including fully integrated Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) that provide power and supplementary air conditioning when the engine is off. This allows static vehicles to maintain a comfortable temperature in the hot Jamaican climate. As the ambulance versions will give soldiers the ability to evacuate and treat injured police officers under the protection of the Bushmaster rather than having to deploy vulnerable unarmored vehicles into dangerous situations.



“Thales’ Bushmaster protected vehicle will lead to enhanced safety and security for Jamaican citizens, helping crime fighters in their crucial mission,” said Ruben Lazo, VP Thales in Latin America.



