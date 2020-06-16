Indra Advances in its Role as Spanish Industrial Coordinator and Leader of Four Key Pillars of the FCAS Program

(Source: Indra; issued June 16, 2020) MADRID --- Indra has made significant progress in its role as national industrial coordinator and leader of four of the eight pillars of the European Defense Program NGWS / FCAS (Next Generation Weapon System / Future Combat Air System), in parallel to signing today the General Protocol that establishes the commitment that Spanish companies acquire with the Ministry of Defense in the program that will mark the future of the Defense industry in the continent. The document sets out the responsibilities that the Ministry has assigned to each of these companies to provide the Armed Forces with the required capacities and at the same time enhance the strategic autonomy of the sector. The Secretary of State, Ángel Olivares, initialed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, while Indra signed its Director General Director for Transport and Defense, Ignacio Mataix. With this signature, Indra strengthens its role as coordinator of the Spanish industry in the program and its representative vis-à-vis the industrial coordinators appointed by France and Germany, Dassault and Airbus, respectively. It also consolidates its position as the Spanish leader of four of the eight pillars on which the program has been structured. The company leads the two cross-cutting pillars (the System Concept Study and the pillar coherence one), together with Dassault and Airbus. In addition, Indra is responsible for two of the technological pillars: that of Sensors and that of the System of Systems, which encompasses development that enables the different systems that make up each of the technological pillars of the project to be managed as a whole and which facilitates operating in Combat Cloud mode. Indra has made significant progress in its role as national coordinator and leader of four pillars of the project. The company already has a closed agreement with the coordinators of France (Dassault) and Germany (Airbus) to join the Joint Concept Study (JCS) that France and Germany started in February 2019. The contract that will place Indra As a co-contractor with Dassault and Airbus Germany, it is under final review, with the company scheduled to be signed in the coming weeks. In addition, since last March, Indra has been negotiating its incorporation into the ongoing contracts of Phase 1A of Demonstrators that were launched by France and Germany on February 20, 2020, related to the rest of the pillars it leads. At that time, the Government of Spain signed a letter of intent to adhere to this new phase of the program and it is expected that this accession will be formalized at the end of next July, which will allow for the generation of the contractual amendments necessary for Spanish companies they are part of this Phase 1A, as well as expanding it to other pillars such as that of Sensors, which were initially outside the contract agreed by France and Germany. The signing of this Protocol with the Ministry of Defense represents a new step forward in the implementation of the Spanish industrial strategy for the NGWS / FCAS program, the objective of which is to complete its incorporation as a full member of law and with the same weight as Germany and France. Indra's role as coordinator in the NGWS / FCAS program aims to ensure that the Spanish industry reaches the maximum level of participation. Its development will generate high doses of knowledge and added value for Spanish companies and will provide them with the opportunity to develop cutting-edge products, both in the defense and civil fields. Indra's nomination as the national industrial coordinator of the program ensures the maximum return of the program for Spanish industry and sovereignty over the technologies developed by its companies. Indra's commitment as the Spanish national coordinator is that there is the highest return and the highest quality of the NGWS / FCAS program for the entire Spanish industry (Defense and civil). All this in the form of business generation, development of its export capacity, creation of technologies that can also be used in the civil sphere and generation of high-value employment. Indra, as national coordinator, will represent the interests of the entire national industry, respecting the independence of the different companies participating in the project and reinforcing its position in relation to companies from other participating nations. It is estimated that in the next decades the program will generate investments of billions of euros both in the development phase and later in the production phase. The first estimates speak of a potential economic value of the program of 300,000 million euros in the next 40 years. Indra is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technology partner for key business operations of its clients worldwide. Its business model is based on a comprehensive offer of its own products, with an end-to-end approach, high value and with a high component of innovation. At the end of the 2019 financial year, Indra had revenues of 3,204 million euros, more than 49,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and commercial operations in more than 140 countries. -ends-

