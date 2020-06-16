The test activity is taking place in the USA using General Atomics’ first production example of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian; a platform with which the Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) Protector shares 97% commonality.
First production MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Air System (BC03, which has 97% commonality to @RoyalAirForce UK Protector) undergoes ground vibration testing, fitted for the first time ever with PavewayIV bombs & Brimstone missiles. @DefenceES project: see the future! pic.twitter.com/YWfFFIIfEN— Air Marshal Sir Julian Young (@Chf_Eng_Air) June 11, 2020
Air Marshal Sir Julian Young, chief of materiel (air) at the UK’s Defence Equipment & Support organisation, on 12 June posted a Twitter image showing the medium-altitude, long-endurance type fitted with three MBDA Brimstone air-to-surface missiles and a Raytheon UK Paveway IV precision-guided bomb beneath its wing. (end of excerpt)
