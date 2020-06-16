UK’s Unmanned Protector Gains Brimstones, Paveway IV for Ground Test (excerpt)
(Source: FlightGlobal; posted June 16, 2020)
By Craig Hoyle
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is advancing weapons integration work in support of the UK’s Protector RG1 remotely piloted air system programme, with ground vibration testing now being performed.

The test activity is taking place in the USA using General Atomics’ first production example of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian; a platform with which the Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) Protector shares 97% commonality.

Air Marshal Sir Julian Young, chief of materiel (air) at the UK’s Defence Equipment & Support organisation, on 12 June posted a Twitter image showing the medium-altitude, long-endurance type fitted with three MBDA Brimstone air-to-surface missiles and a Raytheon UK Paveway IV precision-guided bomb beneath its wing. (end of excerpt)


