UK’s Unmanned Protector Gains Brimstones, Paveway IV for Ground Test (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal; posted June 16, 2020)

By Craig Hoyle

First production MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted Air System (BC03, which has 97% commonality to @RoyalAirForce UK Protector) undergoes ground vibration testing, fitted for the first time ever with PavewayIV bombs & Brimstone missiles. @DefenceES project: see the future! pic.twitter.com/YWfFFIIfEN — Air Marshal Sir Julian Young (@Chf_Eng_Air) June 11, 2020

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is advancing weapons integration work in support of the UK’s Protector RG1 remotely piloted air system programme, with ground vibration testing now being performed.The test activity is taking place in the USA using General Atomics’ first production example of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian; a platform with which the Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) Protector shares 97% commonality.Air Marshal Sir Julian Young, chief of materiel (air) at the UK’s Defence Equipment & Support organisation, on 12 June posted a Twitter image showing the medium-altitude, long-endurance type fitted with three MBDA Brimstone air-to-surface missiles and a Raytheon UK Paveway IV precision-guided bomb beneath its wing. (end of excerpt)-ends-