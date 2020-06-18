Australian Industry Supporting New Zealand Air Force

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 18, 2020)

Sydney headquartered company Hawker Pacific has highlighted the export potential of Australia’s defence industry, with the delivery of the final of four modified King Air 350 aircraft to the Royal New Zealand Air Force.



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said it was great to see another Australian company achieving export success.



“This is a significant defence export by a local company, demonstrating the capability of Australia’s defence industry as a global exporter,” Minister Price said.



“Supporting Australia’s defence industry remains a priority, particularly through the COVID-19 recovery phase, and there are many opportunities for Australian and New Zealand businesses to work together.



“New Zealand is one of Australia’s closest friends and defence partners. Trans-Tasman cooperation is strengthening our already strong bilateral relationship.



“Just recently, the Minister for Defence and I spoke with New Zealand Defence Minister the Hon Ron Mark about working together in the fight against COVID-19.”



Hawker Pacific secured the ten-year contract for both King Air 350 sensor and non-sensor aircraft, along with engineering and logistics support for the aircraft and associated ground training systems. The aircraft will be used by the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) 42 Squadron, based at Ohakea, NZ.



Hawker Pacific’s Special Missions design team in Sydney were responsible for the project management and design engineering, while installation and testing was conducted by workers at their Bankstown facility.



