Leonardo and Intermarine: Agreement Signed for Strategic Alliance in the Naval Sector

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 18, 2020)

ROME --- The ten-year industrial relationship between the two companies has been confirmed, as well as the intention to consolidate, at a national and international level, the role of the country system in the defence naval industry



The collaboration aims to research and develop new technologies and to pursue business opportunities in the military and para-military naval market



The focus of the agreement will be on new generation programmes and renewal of minesweeper fleets, fast patrol boats and hydrographic vessels



Leonardo and Intermarine have signed a strategic research and development agreement on new technologies. It focuses on the creation of new generation products and commercial collaboration which will be aimed at pursuing business opportunities in the military and para-military naval market. The joint work in different specialist areas will strengthen the integration of the new generation and renewal programmes of the fleets of hunting vessels, fast patrol boats and hydrographic vessels.



The alliance also confirms the ten-year industrial relationship between the two companies as well as the shared intention of consolidating, at a national and international level, the role of the country system in the defence naval industry.



The companies’ Italian research centre and production plants will invest in robotics, unmanned technology, and naval engineering, in addition to substantial and necessary aspects for the production of multirole units, both coastal and offshore, capable of meeting the challenging mission profiles sustained for the fight to mine and for the effective control of the sea.





Intermarine is an Italian shipyard that designs and manufactures military and civilian ships, as well as naval systems and components. Its distinctive factor is the ability to build, design, build and test the ship according to customer needs, studying the best technical solution in terms of materials.



