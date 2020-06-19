Russian Air Force Scrambles Fighters to Intercept US B-52H Bombers Over Sea of Okhotsk

(Source: Sputnik News; published June 19, 2020)

A B-52H Stratofortress deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., flies alongside two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15s over the Sea of Japan during a Bomber Task Force mission on June 16, 2020. (USAF photo)

The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces previously stated that the Defence Ministry had registered intensified military activity by the US and its NATO allies near the Russian border.



The Russian Air Force has scrambled fighters to intercept US B-52H bombers over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian National Defence Management Centre said in a statement on Friday. The centre added that the US jets had not violated Russia's borders.



"The US Air Force aircraft were continuously escorted by Russian control means at a significant distance from the Russian state border", the Management Centre said in a press release.



The centre added that Su-30, Su-35, and MiG-31 were deployed to intercept the US warplanes.



Over the past week and a half, the US has twice scrambled fighters to escort Russia's Tu-95MS strategic fighters in the same area, in the vicinity of the Russian-US border.



Earlier this week, the Russian military spotted US B-52H bombers and surveillance planes over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea and scrambled fighter jets to escort them.



B-52s Demonstrate Bilateral, Joint Force Integration in Indo-Pacific

(Source: US Pacific Air Forces; issued June 17, 2020)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii --- Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bombers integrated with the Koku-Jieitai, or Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) fighters and U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growlers over the Sea of Japan, June, 17.



The bombers, currently deployed to Eielson Air Force Base from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, are supporting Bomber Task Force missions to demonstrate the United States’ unwavering commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.



During this mission the B-52s conducted long-range escort and intercept training with four JASDF F-2s and 12 F-15s to enhance the readiness and security of the region.



“These strategic bomber missions provide our Airmen with the realistic long duration sorties that they require to remain highly proficient and ready to act when called upon to support the collective defense of the United States,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, the 96th Bomb Squadron commander from Barksdale. “Deploying in an expeditionary format challenges our aircrews, maintainers and support personnel in different theaters, further demonstrating the credibility of our forces to be agile and provide long range global strike capability, anywhere in the world, and at any time.”



In addition, the bombers conducted integration training with E/A-18G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 209, the “Star Warriors” deployed to Misawa AB, Japan.



In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, the U.S. Air Force transitioned its force employment model to enable strategic bombers to operate forward in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader array of overseas and CONUS locations with greater operational resilience.



The BTF missions enable a mix of different types of strategic bombers an opportunity to train alongside Allies and Partners in a joint environment and to build interoperability to bolster their ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



This latest BTF follows a June 14 mission involving a B-52 integrating with F-22 Raptors and Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets to conduct intercept training over the Beaufort Sea in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command.



The B-52 Stratofortress has been the backbone of the U.S. strategic bomber force more than 60 years, capable of dropping or launching the widest array of weapons in the U.S inventory. The Air Force currently expects to operate B-52s through 2050.



