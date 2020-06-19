Chinese Fighter Jet Menaces Taiwan for 6th Time In 10 Days

(Source: Taiwan News; posted June 19, 2020)

By Keoni Everington

TAIPEI --- A Chinese fighter jet approached Taiwan's airspace at noon on Friday (June 19), according to the Ministry of National Defense's Air Force Command Headquarters, the sixth time in 10 days a Chinese warplane has neared the country.



At noon on Friday, a Chengdu J-10 was detected entering Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), reported CNA. After being met with a Taiwanese air reconnaissance patrol aircraft, the plane departed Taiwan's ADIZ.



This incident marks the sixth time since June 9 that Chinese military aircraft have violated Taiwan's ADIZ. Most of these recent episodes have occurred at the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.



In a press release issued by the Air Force Command Headquarters, the warplane entered the zone at noon on Friday. The Air Force responded by issuing a warning to the aircraft and dispatched an aerial reconnaissance and patrol aircraft to intercept it.



The previous five incidents included several Su-30 fighter jets on June 9, a Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane on June 12, a J-10 on June 16, a J-10 and a Y-8 on June 17, and a J-10 and a Shenyang J-11 on June 18.



