China Sends Vessels into Japanese Waters Near Senkaku Islands a Record 66 Days in a Row (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published June 18, 2020)

By Matthew M. Burke and Hana Kusumoto

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa --- China set a new record Thursday for the number of consecutive days – 66 - its government vessels have been spotted in waters near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.In the latest sighting, four Chinese coast guard vessels appeared around 9 a.m. about 18 miles north-northwest of Uotsuri Island, inside Japan’s contiguous zone, and heading southwest, a spokesman for the Japan 11th Regional Coast Guard headquarters said Thursday.Chinese vessels have been spotted in Japan’s contiguous waters every day since April 14.Nations may exert limited control in the contiguous zone, a maritime area that extends 12 nautical miles beyond the territorial limit. They may act there to prevent further intrusion or illegal activity in their territorial waters.China’s presence there is not an intrusion but is viewed by Japan as provocative. (end of excerpt)-ends-