Elbit Systems Awarded $38 Million Contract to Operate, Maintain and Service the T-6 Trainer Fleet of the Israeli Air Force

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued June 22, 2020)

The Israeli Air Force has extended for five years, with an option for five more, Elbit’s contract to operate and manage the Israeli Air Force’s fleet of T-6 turboprop trainers, which are used for basic training. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $38 million from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to provide operation, maintenance and logistic services for the Textron T-6 trainer aircraft fleet of the Israeli Air Force.



This contract award follows a decade during which Elbit Systems has provided the IAF with operation and maintenance services for the T-6 fleet, meeting the IAF's standards of service, availability and flight safety. The contract will be executed over a five-year period, with an option for an additional five-year period.



The T-6 fleet is used by the IAF for cadet test flights during the basic training phase of the Flight Academy course. Elbit Systems also provides logistic services and training technologies to two other fleets of the IAF Flight Academy, the M-346 trainer jet fleet and the GROB G-120A trainer jet fleet. In addition, a joint venture of Elbit Systems UK and a subsidiary of KBR, Inc., provides procurement, operations and maintenance services for three aircraft types of the UK Army Flight Academy.



Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace Division, said: "We are proud to have been trusted with the continuation of our services that support the IAF's operational and economic objectives. We believe that our proven experience and strong reputation in this area position us well to cater to the needs of additional Air Forces as they increasingly seek to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of training operations."





