Turkey Tests Its 1st Locally Made Medium-Range Missile Engine (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; published June 19, 2020)

Orta Menzilli Gemisavar Füzesi için yerli ve millî olarak geliştirdiğimiz, TEI-TJ300 Turbojet Motoru’nun 750 km/sa giriş hava hızında gerçekleştirilen çalıştırma testi. #MilliTeknolojiHamlesi#TEI#GücünKaynağı pic.twitter.com/dO9b5AU1do — TUSAŞ Motor Sanayii A.Ş. (@TEI_TUSAS) June 19, 2020

ISTANBUL --- The prototype testing of Turkey’s first domestically designed medium-range missile engine TEI-TJ300 was carried out Friday in the Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) compound with the participation of Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.The Medium Range Anti-Ship Missile (MRASM) air-breathing engine TEI-TJ300, produced through the cooperation of TAI, leading defense contractor Roketsan and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK), was tested in TAI's compound in Turkey's central province of Eskişehir.Varank, giving a speech at the testing ceremony, referred to the development of the engine by Turkish engineers as an important step in terms of what the country has achieved so far in the defense industry.The turbojet engine TJ300 was originally designed to be used in medium-range ship repellent missiles, while with different configurations, it can also be used with several other platforms. (end of excerpt)-ends-