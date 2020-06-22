Rheinmetall Wins Industrial Plant Engineering Contract

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued June 22, 2020)

Rheinmetall Group subsidiary Rheinmetall Denel Munition has won a 13 million-euro plant engineering contract. The contract encompasses modernization of an existing production facility belonging to an established, longstanding customer. Due to begin shortly, the project is to be complete in 2021.



Given its highly developed capabilities in plant engineering, the South Africa-based company enables customers and partners in over thirty countries around the world to produce an extremely wide array of ordnance and demilitarized products safely and effectively.



“We are proud of being able to meet the localization requirements of our many partners worldwide, and of helping to create sovereign capabilities. This strengthens our relationship and long-term partnership with clients around the globe,” explains Jan-Patrick Helmsen, CEO of Rheinmetall Denel Munition.



Rheinmetall Denel Munition’s Plant Engineering unit possesses globally acknowledged expertise in the design, manufacture, installation and commissioning of process equipment and turn-key industrial manufacturing plants. In addition, Rheinmetall Denel Munition offers courses in explosives engineering as well as training in the characteristics and behaviour of explosives and their safe utilization.



The company thus provides valuable services to the military ordnance and commercial explosives industries. These competencies are supported by Rheinmetall’s global reputation as a manufacturer of ammunition and related systems and technologies.



