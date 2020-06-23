UVision’s Hero-30 Passes a NATO Navy Trial with Flying Colors

(Source: UVision Air; issued June 23, 2020)

UVision Air Ltd.’s high-precision, light-weight portable Hero-30 loitering munition system was evaluated by a naval force of a major NATO member and proved its remarkable capabilities. The systems demonstrated remarkable abilities of high-precision strikes, tracking and lock-on on a moving target in various operational naval scenarios and mission-abort capabilities. The trial demonstrated the Hero-30 versatility and adoptability to various missions in a maritime environment.



“Proving our system’s remarkable capabilities for naval applications to a strategic NATO member is an additional step in UVision's expansion of its customer base”, says Major General (Ret.) Avi Mizrachi, CEO of UVision. “We are proud, time and again, to present our systems’ incorporated high precision attack level and abort capabilities, with operation simplicity, allowing for front-line NAVAL forces to quickly respond while eliminating any immediate threat that arises.”



The Hero-30 portable tactical combat proven system is deployable within minutes, is capable of speeds of up to 100 knots and is ideal for missions that require no collateral damage assurance. Weighing only 3 Kg, it carries a 0.5 Kg warhead and reaches a range of up to 40 Km. With an electrical silent and stealth engine and a canister that allows launching from a variety of existing platforms, it provides extreme mission flexibility for the troops.



The climax of the sea trials was a strike on a moving target. The simulated threat of a suicide speedboat laden with explosives was executed with extreme precision and the moving target (speed of 20 knots) was struck with the inert training round amidships. All was performed in a completely GPS denied environment.



The HERO series is comprised of seven loitering munitions systems (Hero-30, Hero-70, Hero-120, Hero-250, Hero-400EC, Hero-900, Hero-1250), designed for different missions at various ranges using warheads of various types. The HERO systems enable forces in the front-line to independently locate time sensitive targets, track and attack with pin-point precision to handle different missions ranging from light-weight static or moving targets (such as light-duty vehicles and human targets) to larger fortified or heavily armored targets such as MBT (Main Battle Tank) and other strategic objectives.



The HERO systems may also be provided in ISR configuration, allowing the use of the platform as a means of gathering intelligence. The HERO series can carry out pinpoint strikes in urban areas or remote locations, with minimal collateral damage. In cases where an attack is aborted, the systems can be recalled and another target selected. With extremely low noise and thermal signature, these systems integrate highly advanced, stabilized electro-optic day/night cameras, and are ideal for deployment from air, land and sea.





UVision designs and manufactures innovative, cost-effective, unmanned loitering munition systems for customers worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and 30 years of extensive field experience by a professional management team, UVision delivers highly unique aerodynamic platform configurations. The Hero series is comprised of advanced loitering munitions systems designed for different missions at various ranges using warheads of various types.



