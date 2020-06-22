Triumph to Provide Mechanical Flight Controls for Multiple Bell Platforms

(Source: Triumph Group; issued June 22, 2020)

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group announced that its Triumph Systems & Support business unit has been awarded a five-year contract from Bell Textron, Inc. for the supply of mechanical flight controls for multiple commercial helicopter platforms, including the Bell 429, Bell 412 and Bell 407.



The contract is an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) award that will commence this year. Triumph is a long-standing supplier of safe and reliable high-performance mechanical flight control products to Bell supporting both their commercial and military programs.



"We are pleased that Bell continues to value the quality and performance of Triumph's mechanical flight controls, and we look forward to furthering our support of their very successful rotary-wing platforms," said Ian Reason, President of Triumph Systems & Support – Mechanical Solutions. "This contract helps solidify our position as a major supplier to Bell and reinforces our commitment to building lasting partnerships with our customers so we can deliver the best solutions to meet their needs."



Work will be performed at Triumph's Mechanical Solutions facilities in North Wales, Pennsylvania and Shelbyville, Indiana through 2024. Triumph Mechanical Solutions supports multiple rotary-wing platforms with highly effective mechanical control solutions that are also used in larger commercial aircraft, maritime and military land vehicle applications.



"The ability to leverage and adapt our highly engineered aerospace applications to other markets where quality, reliability and value are also key drivers, is a real strength of Triumph Mechanical Solutions," continued Reason. "This provides opportunities for further growth of our business."





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.



