UAV Systems to be Delivered to the Russian Military Base in Kyrgyzstan

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 22, 2020)

By the end of 2020? two multipurpose “Orlan” unmanned aircraft systems will be delivered to the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan. (RUS MoD photo)

Two “Orlan-10” UAV systems will be delivered to the Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan.



By the end of 2020 two multipurpose “Orlan” systems will have been delivered to the UAV unit, which will increase the efficiency of army and assault aviation during joint training and in combat.



Earlier, the Commander of the Central Military District Colonel General Alexander Lapin announced the creation of a tactical UAV unit at the Kant Russian air base. In addition, UAV crews have completed training at the State Center for Unmanned Aviation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in Kolomna and are fully ready to carry out combat missions in their area of responsibility.



The “Orlan-10” UAV is designed to perform surveillance of objects in difficult terrain in any weather conditions. The weight of the UAV is about 10 kg. The "Orlan" is equipped with an ejection launch system and is able to transmit video signals to the operator's console in real time at a distance of up to 120 kilometers, and be in air for more than 10 hours.



The joint Russian military base in Kant is structurally part of the Central Military District and is an aviation element of The Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and ensures protection of air space security. The base operates the SU-25 attack aircraft and MI-8 helicopters.



