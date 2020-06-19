General Dynamics Receives $104.2M Contract for Columbia/Dreadnought Class Ballistic-Missile Submarine Fire Control Systems

(Source: General Dynamics; issued June 19, 2020)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. --– The U.S. Navy recently awarded a new contract to General Dynamics Mission Systems that includes a broad scope of work for the Columbia and Dreadnought ballistic missile submarine class to support development, production, and installation requirements. The contract as awarded has a value of $104,214,429 over the next four years.



This contract is the first for General Dynamics Mission Systems that is comprised of development, production, installation, and deployed-systems support exclusively for the Columbia/Dreadnaught (CLB/UKD) class of U.S. and U.K. submarine strategic weapons systems and subsystems. Work will primarily be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and is expected to be complete by November 2024.



General Dynamics Mission Systems’ Maritime and Strategic Systems line of business will deliver the fire control system for the U.S. Navy’s first Columbia class submarine (US01) and the first U.S. Columbia class training facility (Kings Bay Trident Training Facility [KB-TTF]) as well as installation support and pre-deployment planning for both U.S. and U.K. sites.



This contract also includes CLB/UKD design completion scope and continuation of design activities for the first planned Refresh of the CLB/UKD fire control system, as well as design support for CLB/UKD planning at the KB-TTF and procurement of the infrastructure material to support the new TTF labs. The majority of the work in support of this contract will take place in Pittsfield.



“Our support for the Navy’s strategic deterrent program spans over six decades, and forms the foundation of our U.S. Navy business,” said Laura Hooks, vice president of General Dynamics Mission Systems’ Strategic Systems business. “We are entering the next era of development and production for the Navy’s fire control system on the newest fleet of submarines demonstrating our ongoing relationship, built on trust, partnership and innovation, with the U.S. and U.K. naval forces.”





General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics provides mission critical solutions to those who lead, serve and protect the world we live in. We are a technology integrator and original equipment manufacturer with deep domain expertise in ground, sea, air, space and cyberspace. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, General Dynamics Mission Systems employs more than 12,000 people worldwide.



-ends-



