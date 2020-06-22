GE Awarded $180 Million Contract to Support T700 Engines

(Source: GE Aviation; issued June 22, 2020)

LYNN, MA --– GE Aviation has been awarded a five-year, $180 million contract by the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to repair and overhaul T700 rotorcraft engines in support of the U.S. Navy’s MH-60 Seahawk, and the U.S. Marine Corps’ AH-1Z Viper and Bell UH-1Y Venom/Huey helicopters.



“GE is grateful for the opportunity to provide T700 overhaul and repair support to the US Navy and Marine Corps fleets for another five years,” said Harry Nahatis, vice president and general manager of GE Aviation’s Rotorcraft & Turboprop Engines. “This contract will allow GE to work closely with the Navy to improve fleet readiness while reducing cost.”



Upon service entry in 1978 in the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, the T700 quickly proved its mettle in helicopter service, and its operational benefits also made it an ideal derivative as a turboprop powerplant.



Today, the T700/CT7 family of turboshaft and turboprop engines power 15 types of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft with more than 130 customers in more than 50 countries. The T700/CT7 family has surpassed 20,000 units delivered and more than 100 million total flight hours.



The T700/CT7 engine line has become increasingly more powerful and reliable during its history. Many technological advances have been incorporated into the subsequent growth versions. Current models in the 2,000-3,000 shaft-horsepower range retain all the proven features and operating characteristics of earlier versions while delivering enhanced performance.



The highly reliable T700/CT7 design has proven itself in the harshest environments, logging more than five million flight hours in hot-harsh combat zones like Iraq and Afghanistan. T700/CT7 helicopter engines power a variety of civil aviation and military applications including transport, utility and attack, medical evacuation, air rescue, firefighting, special operations and marine patrol. They serve five branches of the U.S. military, numerous international customers and civil aviation operators.



Prime turboshaft applications include the Sikorsky Black Hawk, Seahawk, Jayhawk, Pave Hawk, S-70, S/H-92, CH-148, HH60-W CRH, and VIP transport helicopters; the Boeing AH-64 Apache, Bell UH-1Y Huey, AW-1Z Super Cobra,214ST Super Transport and 525 Relentless, Kaman SH-2G Super Seasprite, NHIndustries NH90, Leonardo AW101 and AW189 and KAI Surion.





