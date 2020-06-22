Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 22, 2020)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $26,866,441 firm-fixed-price contract that procures two MQ-9A Reaper unmanned air systems (UAS); one dual control mobile ground control station; one modular data center; and one mobile ground control station for Group 5 UAS Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance services/persistent strike efforts.



Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (40%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (60%), and is expected to be complete by December 2020.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $26,866,441 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0031). (Awarded June 19, 2020)



