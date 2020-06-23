First CMV-22B for Operational Use Arrives at Naval Air Station North Island

(Source: US Navy; issued June 23, 2020)

The CMV-22B is a variant of the MV-22B Osprey developed to replace the C-2 Greyhound in the Carrier On-board Delivery mission, carrying high priority cargo and passengers to and from aircraft carriers – and in future smaller ships as well- at sea. (US Navy photo)

The Navy’s first CMV-22B Osprey for operational use arrived at Naval Air Station North Island, June 22.



The aircraft is assigned to the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, the Navy’s first CMV-22B squadron. VRM-30 was established in 2018 to begin the Navy’s transition from the C-2A Greyhound to the CMV-22B Osprey.



“Today marks our birthday as a squadron,” said Cmdr. Trevor Hermann, VRM-30’s commanding officer. “We have relied on our Marine Corps brothers and sisters to help us in our training. Today our efforts are tangible, as you can see with the landing of our first aircraft.”



For the last four decades, the C-2A Greyhound has been providing logistic support to aircraft carriers throughout the Navy. However, the CMV-22B Osprey with increased operational range, faster cargo loading/unloading, increased survivability and enhanced beyond-line-of-sight will take over this essential mission. Herman also emphasized the importance of the highly trained Sailors who will work in and on these aircraft.



“This is the instrument that will bring lethality to the fleet,” said Hermann. “Without the maintainers, air crewman and pilots this aircraft is nothing more than carbon fiber and steel. We are the heart and soul of this aircraft. We are Carrier On-board Delivery, we are naval aviation and we carry the fleet.”



The CMV-22B Osprey is a variant of the MV-22B Osprey and will be responsible for conducting high priority cargo and passenger transport services in support of carrier strike groups and task forces. The Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that is capable of vertical take-off and landing, but transit as a turboprop aircraft.



Capt. Dewon Chaney, commodore, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing said that this aircraft is a major upgrade and he is amazed at all of the hard work by everybody to deliver this aircraft in such a difficult time.



“Between COVID-19 and the aircraft delivery schedule everyone stayed focused to deliver this chariot to us,” said Chaney. “It is so amazing that we have this capable machine to deploy in the fleet in order to develop combat lethality, and I am just glad that I get to witness this as your commodore."



The CMV-22B is a critical component of the ‘Air Wing of the Future’ and provides the versatility, flexibility and capabilities needed in a high-end fight. The ability of the aircraft to integrate with fixed-wing operations, and operate at night, will give our carriers a new level of flexibility to adjust operations however required to accomplish the mission.



