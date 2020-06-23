Protecting America's Global Positioning System

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 23, 2020)

"The Global Positioning System signal and service need to be protected based on the importance of GPS to national security, civil services and the economic benefits to the nation," said Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper.The Defense Department opposes a license the Federal Communications Commission has granted to a private company, Ligado, to deploy a low-power nationwide mobile broadband network. Here's why:GPS disruptions caused by Ligado interference could have global ramifications to U.S. national security, commercial and civil sectors, the economy, and those who rely on this service in their everyday lives.There are too many unknowns, and the risks are too great, to allow the proposed Ligado system to proceed. We risk lives and the security of the nation if GPS is interrupted for any amount of time.There is no need to put GPS at risk. Mid-band spectrum for 5G exists, and DOD is working with industry on a dynamic spectrum sharing framework. Ligado's proposal is unnecessary.Ligado's proposed network lacks the bandwidth, power or global ecosystem to deliver robust 5G services. The only beneficiaries are Ligado shareholders.-ends-