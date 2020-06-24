Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles Were Delivered for the Needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued June 24, 2020)

On June 16, as part of a pilot project under the US Government's “International Military Sales” program, Ukraine received the first consignment of cargo under the contract signed in December 2019, namely missiles for Javelin anti-tank missile systems and auxiliary equipment totalling more than $ 27 million.



FGM-148E missiles which are one of the latest modifications of Javelin system’s anti-tank missiles were delivered for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The project envisages the supply of the armament for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its maintenance and the provision of related services for training of personnel for the reliable and efficient operation of anti-tank systems throughout the life cycle.



Delivery of other military goods in accordance with the agreements will be provided in 2021 - 2022.



The implementation of the contract totalling more than $ 36.5 million is a significant step in the development of Ukrainian-American strategic cooperation to support Ukraine's defence capabilities and opens new prospects for the Ministry of Defence to implement direct foreign economic agreements in arms and military equipment with partner states.



-ends-



