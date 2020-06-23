Lockheed Martin Under Fire Again from Congress Over F-35, This Time for Missing Spare Parts (excerpt)

(Source: The Dallas Morning News; published June 23, 2020)

By Kyle Arnold





The trillion-dollar F-35 program is just getting over many of the problems that plagued its early design and production and now has hit delivery targets three years in a row and recently announced it had lowered the per-plane cost to $77.9 million.



But an investigation by the Department of Defense’s Inspector General said last year the office overseeing the spare parts program “did not receive … F-35 spare parts in accordance with contract requirements and paid performance incentive fees on the sustainment contracts based on inflated and unverified F-35A aircraft availability hours.”



The problem with spare parts will continue to cost the military about $55 million per year, the report said.



Now the problems are drawing the attention of U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. She sent a letter to Lockheed on Tuesday demanding thousands of documents related to the F-35’s spare parts program. (end of excerpt)





Air Crews Balk at Lockheed F-35 Parts That Aren’t Ready to Use (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published June 23, 2020)

By Anthony Capaccio