Arquus Launches the Fortress Mk2

Arquus has unveiled the Fortress Mk. 2 tactical vehicle, designed to carry a group of 11 equipped soldiers and now fitted with improved armor protection and a new remote-controlled weapons station. (Arquus photo)

This third week of the Arquus e-xpo is an opportunity for Arquus to present the latest addition to its range of tactical vehicles: the Fortress Mk2.



Designed to answer the intensification of the threats encountered on the battlefield, the Fortress Mk2 combines the very high mobility of the Fortress and brand-new capabilities in terms of protection and firepower. More aggressive and even better protected, the Fortress Mk2 is a modern, high-performance vehicle, very well adapted to current and future operational commitments. It combines mobility, firepower and protection in a single multi-purpose vehicle, developed to meet the demands of Arquus' customers and partners.



Designed to transport a combat group of 11 soldiers over all terrains, the Fortress Mk2 combines optimal protection against all ballistic threats and mines encountered on the battlefield, and unprecedented off-road mobility capabilities thanks to its independent suspensions and very powerful engine.



To better face the evolution of threats on the battlefield, the Fortress Mk2 is natively designed with very high levels of protection, both against ballistic threats and against mines and IEDs, thanks to an innovative under-body architecture. This new protection, particularly coherent and balanced, makes the Fortress Mk2 one of the most protected 4x4 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) on the market.



This increase in protection has been achieved without any increase in mass, thanks to the use of the latest Arquus technologies in terms of armour and body architecture. This major evolution has therefore been completed while maintaining the exceptional mobility of the Fortress. Since its presentation in 2014, the Fortress has always been very popular due to its excellent off-roads capabilities, and has very soon been adopted by a European Special Forces unit.



The Fortress Mk2 is a vehicle at ease in all circumstances, off-roads as well as for obstacle crossing, thanks to its independent suspensions and proven chassis, which is the result of decades of operational experience. The Fortress Mk2 retains the 6-cylinder 340-horsepower engine, which gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 23 horsepower per ton, a top speed of 120 km/h and a range of 1,200 kilometers.



Thanks to its mobility and firepower, the Fortress Mk2 can carry and accompany the infantry on the battlefield, while providing operational fire support.



Its exceptional mobility and interior configuration allow for the safe transport of a full fighting group and their equipment, on all terrains, and with a high level of comfort, ensuring that they are well rested both physically and mentally before the action.



The Fortress Mk2 has been specially designed to carry Arquus' Hornet range of Remote-Controlled Weapons Stations (RCWS). As part of the Scorpion program, Arquus has created a new French line of RCWS which accommodates a wide range of weaponry, from 5.56mm to 12.7mm, including 7.62mm and HK40. Common equipment for all the new combat vehicles of the Scorpion program, these systems will equip the French Army's new combat vehicles. The Fortress Mk2 is natively equipped with Arquus' Battlenet vetronics suite, designed to operate with the Hornet turrets and featuring Blue Force Tracking (BFT).



In addition to the Hornet RCWS, the Fortress Mk2 can accommodate a wide variety of weapons and systems, such as 7.62mm, 12.7mm or 14.5mm protected manual circulars, grenade launchers or acoustic and laser detectors.



These developments make the Fortress Mk2 an agile, well-protected, well-armed vehicle capable of going on the offensive on all terrains and in all conditions. In line with all formerly ACMAT vehicles, the Fortress Mk2 is rustic, durable, reliable and modular, which simplifies and reduces maintenance needs. Customizable, it can be configured in right- or left-hand drive.



For all vehicles in its ranges, Arquus presents a complete and innovative service offer, guaranteeing optimal uptime in all theatres of operation. Thanks to its logistics platform in Garchizy and its international network, Arquus can guarantee the availability of spare parts anywhere in the world on very short notice.



