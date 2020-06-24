Northrop Grumman Completes Preliminary Design Review for Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Subsystem

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.; issued June 24, 2020)

AZUSA, Calif.--– Northrop Grumman Corporation and Ball Aerospace have successfully completed the preliminary design review (PDR) for the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous (GEO) Block 0 mission payload.



Next-Gen OPIR is a satellite system that will provide improved missile warning capabilities that are more resilient against emerging threats. As the successor to the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), Next-Gen OPIR’s first block of satellites will include five space vehicles, three in geosynchronous earth orbit and two in polar orbit.



“The successful PDR for the Next-Gen OPIR subsystem is a significant program milestone,” said Bob Mehltretter, vice president, military and civil space, Northrop Grumman. “The subsystem and payload designs meet key mission performance requirements and support the national security imperative of launching the initial Next-Gen GEO mission payload.”



With the successful completion of the PDR, Northrop Grumman will continue maturing the designs of Next-Gen OPIR’s subsystem and its payload as it works to support the Air Force’s commitment to field new capabilities rapidly to meet evolving threats.



Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace are on track to complete the payload’s Critical Design Review in May 2021.





