Leonardo DRS Receives Contract Award for Production of Installation Kits for Mounted Family of Computer Systems

(Source: Leonardo DRS Inc.; issued June 25, 2020)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has received a competitively awarded contract worth up to $206 million to deliver vehicle installation kits (I-Kits) for the next generation Mounted Family of Computer Systems II (MFoCS II). The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract was issued on behalf of the U.S. Army Project Manager Mission Command and PEO Command Control Communications – Tactical.



The three-year contract to provide the I-Kits includes up to seven option years. The Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business will provide cables, brackets and other associated hardware to support installation of MFoCS II ware onto ground vehicle platforms.



As the Army executes its Network Modernization Plan, the continued fielding of MFoCS II systems across operational units increases the need for additional Installation Kits, or platform integration hardware. The MFoCS II systems are a family of mission-critical platform processors, tablets and rugged displays which enable the use of Joint Battle Command-Platform and the Army’s next generation Mounted Mission Command capability.



“We are proud to leverage the capacity of Leonardo DRS’ Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Melbourne, Florida to produce these I-Kits and ensure the Army can continue to deliver next generation capabilities as quickly as possible,” said Bill Guyan, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit. “These are mission-critical components of the Army’s Mission Command capability. We are proud to have been selected for high-volume production and delivery of quality, reliable systems for use in almost every type of tactical platform,” Guyan said.



Leonardo DRS has been delivering I-Kits for nearly 10 years and is a trusted source of supply when high quality delivery at scale matters.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



-ends-



