Australian Capability Roadshow a Success

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 25, 2020)

A record number of local businesses turned out to showcase their abilities in support of the LAND 400 Phase 3 project earlier this year.



The Head of the Armoured Vehicle Division at Defences' Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, Major General David Coghlan, said the project would provide the Army with an advanced, world-class infantry fighting vehicle with new levels of protection, firepower and mobility.



“With 400 companies involved in the roadshows, Australian industry demonstrated it is up to the challenge of supporting this important capability and are, in fact, vital to the success of this project,” Major General Coghlan said.



“Infantry fighting vehicles will be a critical capability for Army and I was pleased to see the diverse range of companies right across Australia willing to step up and become suppliers to the project.



“The roadshows enabled the two shortlisted tenderers – Hanwha Defense Australia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia – to identify local businesses, which could contribute to their supply chains.”



Hanwha Defense Australia managing director Richard Cho said the roadshow had been invaluable for the company.



“We have been exposed to many talented and passionate small and medium enterprises which are already delivering defence solutions and technologies to customers in Australia and around the world,” Mr Cho said.



“These local businesses have great potential to be part of Hanwha Defense Australia’s domestic and global supply chains.”



Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director Gary Stewart said the roadshows were a good opportunity to engage with many new companies.



“Our immediate focus is on incorporating newly identified suppliers into our expanding Australian industry network,” Mr Stewart said.



“Our global supply chain team has also been part of the LAND 400 Phase 3 briefings and is identifying opportunities for new industry partners to support the many Australian companies that are already supplying into Rheinmetall military technology programs around the world.”



