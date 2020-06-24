French Units “Hook” 6th Fleet ASW Award

(Source: U.S. Navy 6th Fleet; issued June 24, 2020)

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), foreground, and the French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) sail in formation during joint operations in the Mediterranean earlier this year. (US Navy photo)

NAPLES, Italy --- Vice Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet (C6F), presented the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Excellence “Hook ‘Em” award to French naval forces in Naples, Italy, June 24, 2020.



French Combined Task Forces (CTF) 470 and 473 and French frigates FS Bretagne (D-655) and FS Auvergne (D-654) earned the recognition through close coordination with their American counterparts during joint operations in 2020.



“I continue to be impressed by the tactical acumen and professionalism of my French maritime counterparts and their significant contribution to ASW mission objectives during our joint operations,” said Franchetti. “I’m confident that our forces can seamlessly integrate, collaborate, and overcome any challenges we face in the maritime environment.”



The ASW “Hook ‘Em” award is presented quarterly to a unit supporting C6F which has demonstrated superior ASW readiness, proficiency, and operational impact.



The French units earned this recognition for superior surveillance operations conducted in tandem with naval surface and air assets from Italy, Spain, and the U.S. These operations supported joint carrier operations with U.S. aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and French aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R91), in March 2020. During dual carrier operations, the two nations conducted cross-deck flight operations, highlighting the high-end interoperability and warfare capabilities of the two partners.



“This recognition is a real honor for the talented crews of Auvergne and Bretagne and demonstrates the remarkable trust and interoperability established between our Navies, Fleets, and ships in all areas of operation,” said French Vice Adm. Laurent Isnard, Commander-in-Chief of French Forces in the Mediterranean.



“Anti-Submarine warfare requires years of dedicated and sustained effort to achieve a high level of competence and, more importantly, to conduct genuinely coordinated operations. As a result, our forces are ready to ‘Plug and Fight’ together. I am very proud and deeply moved by the trust our brothers-in-arms have in French units.”



The U.S. Navy and French Navy continue to build upon their strong partnership. Last week, along with 17 other NATO allies and two partner nations, the two navies participated in Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020.



Vice Adm. Frederick C. Turner established the “Hook ‘Em” award in December 1975 to recognize C6F ships, submarines, and aircraft squadrons demonstrating ASW excellence. The award was discontinued two decades later, but it was reestablished by Adm. James G. Foggo III in 2016 during his tenure as C6F.





C6F, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



