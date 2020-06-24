Statement from Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper on the Resignations of Drs. Michael Griffin and Lisa Porter

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 24, 2020)

Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Dr. Michael D. Griffin, and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Dr. Lisa Porter, have tendered their resignations effective July 10, 2020. Dr. Griffin became under-secretary in February of 2018, and Dr. Porter began her role in October of 2018.



Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper issued the following statement:



“Yesterday, I received letters of resignation from Dr. Mike Griffin, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and Dr. Lisa Porter, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. Both Mike and Lisa will leave the department effective July 10. During their tenures, Dr. Griffin and Dr. Porter advanced critical work on the department’s modernization priorities. They leave an office with a legacy of excellence in the research and development of technology that ensures American military advantage on land, at sea, in the air and in space.



“Mike and Lisa have my sincere thanks for their dedicated service to the department and the nation, and I wish them the very best as they enter this new chapter of their lives.”



