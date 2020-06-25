Saab Receives Order for Gripen Support and Maintenance Operations

A Swedish Air Force Gripen fighter is refueled on an air base. Saab has announced it has won a nine-month extension of a Gripen support and maintenance contract it was awarded in 2017. (Saab photo)

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces to provide support and maintenance services for Gripen from 1 July 2020 to 31 March 2021. The total order value amounts to MSEK 687.



The order is a nine-month extension of a contract signed with FMV late May 2017, regarding performance-based support and maintenance of Gripen and cover the period 1 July 2020 to 31 March 2021. The order includes support and maintenance services essential to aviation operations with Gripen.



The order covers, for example, design and support, component maintenance, the provision of logistics, technical system support, publications, spare parts, repairs, ground support equipment and pilot equipment.



"With this order Saab will continue to provide support for an effective operation and availability of Gripen," says Ellen Molin, head of Saab business area Support & Services.



Work will be carried out at Saab's facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Järfälla, Gothenburg and Östersund.





