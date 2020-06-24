Answering a question in the House of Commons Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Jeremy Quin, said that, while the international Block 4 (full combat) upgrade has been costed into the UK’s procurement programme, the precise numbers of already-delivered jets to go through the retrofit process have not yet been decided.
“The F-35 Block 4 upgrade has been included in the UK F-35 programme budget since its inception. Decisions on the number of aircraft to be upgraded will be made on the basis of military capability requirements. The costs of the Block 4 upgrade are managed through the F-35 Joint Programme Office and, as one partner in the multinational F-35 programme, the UK is not in a position to share detailed cost information,” the minister said. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Janes website (paywall).
Also worth noting that, aside from the Block 4 update, the UK has already committed itself to fitting its aircraft with the new Raytheon Distributed Aperture System. No costing for this given, but will likely take a large chunk out of any wider retrofit budget.— Gareth Jennings (@GarethJennings3) June 24, 2020
-ends-