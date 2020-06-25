France Launches Future Ocean Patrol Ship Program

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued June 25, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, on June 10 convened a meeting of the Ministerial Investment Committee to launch the future ocean-going patrol vessel program.



Ten ocean patrol boats will replace the high-sea patrol boats (Patrouilleurs de Haute Mer, PHM) based in Brest and Toulon and the Cherbourg-based public service patrol boats.



Provided for in the 2019-2025 Military Program Law, this program will result in initial deliveries in 2025.



In a context marked by the increase in maritime traffic and increased threats at sea, these patrol boats will carry out a very broad spectrum of missions: support for deterrent submarine patrols, asserting presence in areas of national sovereignty and interest, evacuation, protection, escort and intervention in the framework of the State’s action at sea.



In accordance with the priorities set by the 2019-2025 military programming law, the acquisition of ten ocean patrol boats will put an end to the extreme demands placed on the patrol boat segment, given that the retirement of the PHM patrol boats has already begun. It will initiate the ramp-up of these second-rank vessels which will be based all three of metropolitan France’s maritime façades (Brest, Toulon and Cherbourg).



Validated by the Minister of the Armed Forces, this program will make the best use of national skills in the fields of development, construction and naval equipment. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2025.



